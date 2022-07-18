Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,821 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 856,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 686,697 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($136.77) to £120 ($142.72) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £130 ($154.61) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.02 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

