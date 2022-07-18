Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 1,210 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.60. 1,405,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,641,465. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

