Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $173.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,790. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

