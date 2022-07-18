Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,319. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $52.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68.

