Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,891. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

