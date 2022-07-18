Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 165,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.08. 1,528,779 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.