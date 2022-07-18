Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.48. 25,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

