Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 214 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

