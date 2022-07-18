Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 51 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

About Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

