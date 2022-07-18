Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SHWZ stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.02. 60,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Medicine Man Technologies has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.44.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

