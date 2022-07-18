Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $120.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

