MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.00

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $17.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 825.2% against the dollar and now trades at $953.08 or 0.04312036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

