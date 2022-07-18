MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $11,446.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,552,042,129 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,743,247 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

