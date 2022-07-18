Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 488,803 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $36.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Methanex Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

