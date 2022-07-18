Mettalex Price Up 1.9% This Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $180,536.65 and approximately $128,095.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,131.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.21 or 0.05951911 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001995 BTC.
About Mettalex
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.
Mettalex Coin Trading
