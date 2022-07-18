MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $49.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.58.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

