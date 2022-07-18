Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$26.48 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

