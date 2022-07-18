Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $77.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,776.19. 7,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,001.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,199.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

