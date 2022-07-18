Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 3,223 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,316,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000.

SOXX stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $371.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.22. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $326.70 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

