Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $94,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $434.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.