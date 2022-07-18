Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,315 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.65. 57,525 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.