Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,315 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.65. 57,525 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26.

