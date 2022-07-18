Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $29,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after buying an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 485,670 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $27.92. 13,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,688. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

InMode Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.