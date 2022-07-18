Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $49.69 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 373,128 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $49,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 66,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

