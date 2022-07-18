Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $4.87 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.