Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Perion Network worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,810. The stock has a market cap of $812.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Perion Network’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

