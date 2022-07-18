Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,268 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.39. 147,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

