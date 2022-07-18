Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 665,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $79,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 695,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,641,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

