MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Purchases $72,700.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDGet Rating) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MIND Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,151. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.