MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Purchases $72,700.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MIND Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,151. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

