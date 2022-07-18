MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Cap of $2.77 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $213,949.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.96 or 0.06612702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00269974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00100568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00664947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.32 or 0.00537294 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

