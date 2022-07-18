Mizuho Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $31.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

