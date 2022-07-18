MonaCoin Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002314 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and $134,409.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000691 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

