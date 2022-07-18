Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €72.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($72.50) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at €56.50 ($56.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €61.86 and its 200 day moving average is €74.98. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €52.80 ($52.80) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($116.15).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.