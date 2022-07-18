Morgan Stanley Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $194.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.36.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $161.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.66 and its 200-day moving average is $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.09. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech Announces Dividend

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 33.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in BioNTech by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

