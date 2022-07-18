Morgan Stanley Cuts CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $16.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Up 3.5 %

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 60,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.