Morgan Stanley Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 31.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

