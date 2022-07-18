Morgan Stanley Lowers Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target to C$52.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.68.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE QSR traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$68.04. The company had a trading volume of 117,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$60.37 and a 12-month high of C$85.30.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

