Morgan Stanley Lowers Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target to C$52.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.68.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE QSR traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$68.04. The company had a trading volume of 117,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$60.37 and a 12-month high of C$85.30.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
