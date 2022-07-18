Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,977 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $58,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 142,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

