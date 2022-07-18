Morgan Stanley Raises Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $23.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.0 %

Exelixis stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

