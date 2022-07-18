Morgan Stanley Trims Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Target Price to 40.00

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from 43.00 to 40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Elkem ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Elkem ASA Stock Performance
ELKEF stock remained flat at $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
About Elkem ASA
Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.
