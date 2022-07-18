Morgan Stanley Trims Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Target Price to $33.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Sonic Automotive Price Performance
Sonic Automotive stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.
Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
