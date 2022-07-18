Morgan Stanley Trims Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Target Price to $300.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.38.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $235.58 and a 12 month high of $405.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.