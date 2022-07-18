MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

MOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($31.00) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($40.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($46.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $712.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

