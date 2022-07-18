Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $215.02 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

