MovieBloc (MBL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.20 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $64.78 million and $21.20 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,075.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.