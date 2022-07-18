MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 90.0% in June

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MTU Aero Engines stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,748. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
