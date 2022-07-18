MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 90.0% in June

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,748. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on MTUAY. Barclays cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($245.00) to €255.00 ($255.00) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

(Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.