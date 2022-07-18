Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MUSA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $273.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $139.88 and a 12-month high of $276.40.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 over the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

