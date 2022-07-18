N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, N-able has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in N-able by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in N-able by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

N-able Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NABL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.91. 169,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,620. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 178.24.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. N-able had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

