National Bank Financial Downgrades Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$116.06.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$82.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$81.80 and a one year high of C$121.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10. In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$104.81 per share, with a total value of C$262,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,028. Over the last three months, insiders bought 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819 and sold 35,227 shares worth $3,694,098.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

