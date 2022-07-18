National Bank Financial Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$86.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 282,910 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.