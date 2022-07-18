National Bank Financial Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$8.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

TNEYF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 22,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,863. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

